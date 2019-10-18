MOORE, ANN "ANKIE"

MOORE, Ann Carol "Ankie" Chancey, 60, of Midlothian, was called home on Monday, October 14, 2019, by her Eternal Father and heavenly parents, Helen Boyd Oliver Myers and Beverley Byrd Chancey. She passed away in the arms of her soul mate and true love, Joey, and was surrounded by her children and other family members. Ankie is survived by her husband of seven years, Joseph Cary Moore; children, Whitney Burton Meleski (Danny) and Corey Michael Harrison Burton (Kate); and their father, Michael Burton; and stepchildren, Justin Moore (Sarah) and Margaret Ann Word. She was a loving "KiKi" to four grandchildren, with one expected in March 2020, Brady Burton, Chancey Meleski, Jason Moore and Audrey Word. She leaves behind two older sisters and two older brothers whom she adored. Ankie was a nurturing aunt, loving cousin and loyal friend to many. She was a valued employee of SunTrust Bank of 38 years, starting as a teller and rising to a group vice president position. She also served as campaign manager for the United Way campaign and raised over four million dollars during her tenure. She loved all people she met and chose kindness above all else. While her earthly presence has ceased, she lives on in our hearts forever. The family wishes to thank Dr. Jori Carter, Dr. Randal West, Dr. Sarah Temkin, Melissa Foster, NP and the wonderful chemo nurses for their compassionate care over the last five years. A very special thank you to Hospice of Virginia and Vicky Garrison for their advocacy and empathetic presence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center in memory of Ann Carol Chancey Moore. A celebration of Ankie's life will take place at Bon Air United Methodist Church on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. A visitation reception with the family will begin at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11:30 a.m. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial