MOORE, Barbara Dodson, originally of Kenbridge, Va., was born on March 18, 1939. After several years of health issues, she met her beloved husband, Daniel B. Moore, in Heaven on April 6, 2020. Barbara was the daughter of the late Owen and Irma Dodson. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon Ligon (Mike) and Deanna Lane (Scott), all of Richmond; granddaughters and grandson, Michelle Tuck (Marshall), Nicole Jones (Evan), Travis Lane (Ariel) and Danielle Lane; great-grandsons, Elis Jones and Grier Tuck; sister, Marcia Abernathy; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She will be missed by many! Once this emergency situation is over, a celebration of her life will be held. Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkefh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
-
Kroger to limit shoppers entering its stores