MOORE, Benjamin F. Jr., of King William, Va., departed this life December 19, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Joyce Ann Moore; seven children, Benjamin F. III, Ronald, Donald, Leonard, Kirk and Reginald Moore and Carinell Shackleford; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Clara Jackson; other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, December 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 28, 12 p.m. at Rock Spring Baptist Church. Interment church cemetery. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
