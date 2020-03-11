MOORE, Carlton R., 55, of Henrico, departed this life Thursday, March 5, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Celebration of Life service 12 noon Friday, March 13, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CARLTON MOORE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.