MOORE, Catherine F., 89, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman M. Moore. She is survived by her children, Robert H. Moore, Gail M. Givler and Mary Anne Greblunas; grandchildren, Stephanie Stone (Matt) and Amy Chapman (Jonathan); great-grandchildren, Alex and Catherine; and longtime family friend, Gail Cotman. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Laurels of University Park, Attention: Catherine Blanche and Catherine Buie, 2420 Pemberton Rd., Henrico, Va. 23233. The family would like to thank the staff of The Laurels of University Park for their exceptional care.