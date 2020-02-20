MOORE, Connie Jimerson, 70, of Amelia, Va., passed away on February 14, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reeves "Bucky" J. Moore Sr.; and brother, William "Wild Willie" Jimerson. She is survived by her three children, Tammy Robinson (Johnny), Roxanne Johnson (Billy) and Reeves "Bucky" J. Moore Jr.; three grandchildren, JR Robinson, Eric Ball and Victoria Florence Moore; three great-grandkids, Cheyenne, JJ and Kaylee; three brothers, Fletcher, Donald and Terry (Margie) Jimerson; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date at Mt Hope Baptist Church, 7831 Namozine Rd., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Mt Hope Baptist Church for the VCU Child Life Program, in memory of Isaac Guthrie.View online memorial
