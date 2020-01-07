MOORE, Cowles Rucker, 90, went to be with the Lord January 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Clarice Moore; and three siblings. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Edna Moore; son, William Moore (Tracey); daughter, Mary Lee Powell (Glenn); grandchildren, Ryan Cowles Moore, Courtney Miller (Matt) and Heather Dotson; great-grandchildren, Lily, Emily and Skylar; siblings, Ann Blackstock, Temple Moore and Carroll "Buck" Moore; and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 9, in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Baptist Church, 1300 Turner Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23225.View online memorial
