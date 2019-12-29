MOORE, Daniel Wayne, "The Pickle Man," 77, of King William, passed away December 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Barret Moore. He is survived by his first cousin, Clint Allen (Pat); stepdaughters-in-law, Sandra Wiltshire, Donna Kelley (Ray); stepson-in-law, John A. Wiltshire; and friends, Frank Adams, Jodie Cole and Barry Willis. Dan served in the National Guard and Army Reserves. He was a member of the Richmond Elks Lodge #45. A graveside service will be held at Hanover Memorial Park on Tuesday, December 31, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a veterans charity of your choice.View online memorial
