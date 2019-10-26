MOORE, Edward Nathaniel, 55, of Richmond, Va, departed this life October 21, 2019. Edward was born on September 11, 1964, to Cora Ann Moore and the late Ernest Milton Brooks Sr. in Chester, Va. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Cora Ann Moore; six brothers, six sisters, one aunt; devoted friend, Joyce Reid; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where the family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. and where funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Lively Cemetery.View online memorial