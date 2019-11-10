MOORE, Ethel Marie, 87, of Manquin, Virginia, slipped into eternal peace on November 5, 2019. Ethel was born March 29, 1932, in King William, Virginia, to the late William and Dorothy Dandridge. She later married the late Herman Walter Moore Sr. of Manquin. From that union six children were born, Russell Dandridge Sr. (Margo), Doris Judd (Harold), Evelyn Wilkerson (James Lloyd), Brenda Washington (Samuel), Herman Moore Jr. and Lesia Moore. Ethel is also survived by her brothers, Lloyd Dandridge and Alexander Dandridge; her sisters, Gloria Williams and Ella Mae Lewis; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Public viewing Monday, November 11, 2019, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. Funeral services Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11 a.m., Oak Grove Baptist Church, 46 Townique Farm Rd., Hanover, Va. Interment to follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial