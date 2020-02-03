MOORE, Fleetwood, of Aylett, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 1 p.m. at St. Luke's Baptist Church, 19271 Frog Level Rd., Ruther Glen, Va., interment to follow in Mangohic Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of FLEETWOOD MOORE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.