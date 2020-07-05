MOORE, Irene Elizabeth, 93, departed this life June 26, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Welford, Godfrey and Oscar; two daughters, Lauren and Gay; eight grandchildren, Joy, Kirk, Walter, Eric, Jasmine, Octavia, Oscar III, Najee; three great grandchildren, Jace, Chance, Nayla; three daughters-in-law, Margo, Bonnie and Dolly; son-in-law, Gregory; brother, Morten; sister, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave. Viewing Sunday, July 5, from 4 until 6 p.m.View online memorial
Service information
Jul 5
Viewing
Sunday, July 5, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before the Viewing begins.
Jul 5
Viewing
Sunday, July 5, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before the Viewing begins.
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Scott's Addition food hall that was going to have 18 vendors and The Veil taproom is no more