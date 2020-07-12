MOORE, Jean Seay, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 26, 2020. Jean lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, Aunt "Bean," great-aunt and friend. The proudest moment in her life was being "Nan." She was her kids and grandkids' number one fan. You could find her cheering from the sidelines of all sporting events or the front row of a dance recital. Her life legacy is her two sons and their families, Shawn, wife Katherine, their children, Jordan (fiancee, Jill) and Emmie; Brian, wife, Shabaka, their sons, Brian Jr. and Seth. Infamously known as one of the three "Seay Girls" or the "3 Musketeers," Jean's sisters, Peggy and Micki, were her best friends. Peggy, her kids Angie, Crystal, Kevin and their families; her lifelong friend, Nanny Beebe; Micki and Tommy, their kids, Jennifer, Jessica and their families, will all miss her dearly. Jean was an avid BINGO player, she loved to dance, cook, go to the sandston pool and decorate. Her memory will live on in all hearts and minds of everyone she met as well as all those she loved and loved her. There will be a Celebration of Life August 8, 2020, at the Sandston Moose Family Center, 4505 Oakley's Lane, at 5 p.m. Those wishing to honor her life can make donations in her name to Hopewell Athletic Association at https://hopewellrecandparks.com/giving.

