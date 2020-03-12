MOORE, Linda Castell, 70, beloved wife of William J. Moore, died March 10, 2020, in Henrico, Va. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard B. Castell M.D. and her twice-widowed mother, Esther B. Castell Daugherty. She is survived by her husband, William J. Moore; sister, Nancy Castell; brother, Richard "Chip" Castell (Pat); niece, Kathleen Castell Francisco (Carlos); nephew, Christopher Castell (Katy); uncle, Carl Trettin (Jean); four cousins, four great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Constance M. Lilly (David); and many dear friends. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Movement Church, 4301 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grove Avenue Baptist Church, designated to "Words of Victory Ministries," 8701 Ridge Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229; or to International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial
