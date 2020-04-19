MOORE, Maggie Belle Wiltshire, 98, of Richmond, wife of the late William Cabell Moore, died on April 16, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury. Mrs. Moore was born on June 27, 1921, in Richmond. The only child of a career military officer, Mrs. Moore graduated from St. Mary's Hall in San Antonio, Texas, near Fort Clark and Holton Arms Junior College in Washington, D.C., where she was president of her class. Mrs. Moore married William Cabell Moore in Richmond in 1944, while Mr. Moore was serving in the Navy, and subsequently raised their three children in Richmond. Mrs. Moore was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and a former member of the Junior Board of Children's Hospital, the Junior League, the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, the Women's Club and the Country Club of Virginia. Known affectionately to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Gang Gang," Mrs. Moore retained through her adult life a veneration for good manners, proper grammar and a regular trip to the hairdresser, as well as a strong affinity for the Virginia Military Institute, where her father was stationed for two years during Mrs. Moore's childhood, and St. Christopher's School, her husband's alma mater. In her later years, Mrs. Moore was sustained by a deep and abiding love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her dogs and, most especially, her late husband of 63 years. Mrs. Moore is survived by her three children, Lucile Ackerly and her husband, Ben, of Richmond, Eleanor Hyde and her husband, Ken, of Wilson, N.C. and Cabell Moore Jr. of Richmond. Mrs. Moore is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Benjamin Ackerly and his wife, Maureen, Cabell Ackerly and his wife, Lucy, Burns Ackerly, Stewart Ackerly and his wife, Neha, Neal Andrews and her husband, Rushman, Eleanor Hussey, Tayloe Reeves and her husband, Peter and Lucy Hogsed and her husband, Chris. Mrs. Moore is further survived by her 11 great-grandchildren; as well as by Mr. Hyde's children, Ken, Davis and John; and Mr. Hyde's five grandchildren; and by her sister-in-law, Anne M. Parrish of Richmond, who introduced Mrs. Moore to her future husband in 1937. In addition to her husband, who died in 2008, Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her parents, Col. George Davis Wiltshire and Lucile Neal Wiltshire. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, St. Christopher's School or to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation WEAVE Program, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227. In this trying historical moment, under circumstances in which families must be separated from their loved ones, Mrs. Moore's family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Westminster Canterbury for their kindness and professionalism and, most of all, for being there for Gang Gang when we could not.View online memorial
