MOORE, Margaret "Peggy," of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully Thursday, July 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Frank Moore; daughter, Wanda Reid; brother, John Smiley; niece, Charlotte Smiley Campbell. Peggy was born and raised in Orange County, Va. She worked for Safeway Grocery Stores and later at A.H. Robins Pharmaceutical Co. She was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church for 55 years. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, located at 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. There will be a reception following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church or the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.