MOORE, Mary Zevgolis, 92, of Hopewell, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Zevgolis and Antonia Hios Zevgolis; her loving husband, Richard C. Moore Sr.; sisters, Kikki Mitsis, Katherine Owens and Diana Alexander; brothers, Stephen Zevgolis, George Zevgolis and Michael Zevgolis. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Barnes (Steve); son, Richard C. Moore Jr.; daughter, Diana Moore; grandchildren, Natasha Moore, Stephen Barnes Jr., Richard Christopher Moore and Rachel Milstead; great-grandchildren, Lindsay Faucette and Stephen L. Barnes; sisters, Irene Burton (Frank), Sophia Traylor (James), Helen "Nitsa" Martin (James) and Victoria Zevgolis; brothers, Anthony "Tony" Zevgolis, William "Bill" Zevgolis (Kathy); as well as numerous extended family and friends. Mary was a longtime member of St. Elpis Greek Orthodox Church in Hopewell. The family will receive friends at St. Elpis Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Elpis Greek Orthodox Church, 107 Memorial Ave., Hopewell, Va. 23860. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Elpis Greek Orthodox Church. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.