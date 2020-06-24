MOORE, Mary

MOORE, Mary Evelyn, of Fort Washington, Md., formerly of Richmond, Va., peacefully passed away from natural causes on June 13, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, James E. Moore and Gerald A. Moore (Lucy) both of Richmond, Va.; one daughter, Arviet Moore-Lee (George) of Fort Washington, Md.; one sister, Grace R. Ingram of Philadelphia, Pa.; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and a devoted friend, Mrs. Beverly Johnson. A private memorial will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

