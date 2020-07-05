MOORE, Raymond W., 85, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Moore; children, Wade Moore (Kathy) and Vanessa Haislip (Mike); grandchildren, Jessica Jones (Devin), Jason Haislip (Traci), Billy Moore (Blair) and Melissa Haislip-deceased; great-grandchildren, Norah, Nolan, Beckett, Wade, Maebry-deceased, Harry and Libbie; adopted family, Brenda, Kevin and Wanda and their families; sister, Rosie Palmer. The family will receive friends Monday, July 6, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Tuesday, July 7, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.View online memorial
