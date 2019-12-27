MOORE, Robert "Todd" Jr., 51, left this world too soon on December 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Emily Gleason Moore; and son, Cooper of Midlothian, Va.; his mother and stepfather, Bonnie and Louie Moore; sister, Tara Gardner and her children, Shane and Morgan of Columbia, S.C.; parents-in-law, Joan and Glenn Volante of Chesterfield, Va. and Thomas and Teresa Gleason of Amelia, Va.; sister and brothers-in-law, Sarah Gleason, Jorge Santamaria and Chad Stigall; as well as Emily's grandmother, Irene Eagles; and the large extended Woodcock and Gleason families. His father, Bobby Moore, preceded him in death. Born in South Carolina, Todd called Richmond home for over 19 years and was known to many behind the bar at the Wine Loft and as an assistant football coach at Deep Run High School. He was a loving father and husband, a fierce protector and a gentle soul. He loved his little boy and loved to volunteer at his school reading to children. A celebration of Todd's life will be held in early 2020. Donations in Todd's memory may be received through Jeff O. at Bartizan, 4035 Whittall Way, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 and via a GoFundMe page established by his dear friends.View online memorial
