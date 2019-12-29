MOORE, Ruth, 85, of Richmond, passed away December 26, 2019. She served in the Army and retired from the DGSC with 30 years service. She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Spinos (Jamie) of Chesterfield; and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by husband, C.E. "Gene" Moore. Special thanks to the many caregivers. Private burial to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
