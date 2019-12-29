MOORE, RUTH

MOORE, Ruth, 85, of Richmond, passed away December 26, 2019. She served in the Army and retired from the DGSC with 30 years service. She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Spinos (Jamie) of Chesterfield; and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by husband, C.E. "Gene" Moore. Special thanks to the many caregivers. Private burial to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

