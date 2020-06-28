MOORE, Sam Ervin Jr., of Doswell, Va., passed away on June 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam E. and Rena Lois Moore. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted and loving wife and companion of 21 years, Sharon Moore. He will be greatly missed by his two stepdaughters, Angela Kash (Gaelen), Elizabeth Walters (James); two stepgrandchildren, Autumn and Aidan Kash; two daughters from a previous marriage, Rena Adams (Chris), another daughter, Melissa; and four grandchildren. He was generous, always willing to lend a hand, had an irreverent sense of humor and a strong passion for life. He never met a stranger and the ladies that worked at the Ashland Ukrops loved him. He served in the Marine division of the military as a Recon, serving two terms in Vietnam. He played All Marine Baseball and World Class Judo, perfecting his favorite judo throw uchi mata. He taught judo women's self defense classes in Lynchburg and for young boys at the Jewish Community Center at no charge. He lobbied for Virginia is for Horse Racing. He partnered with Edward Stevens, the founder of Rockett's Mill Farm, in the ownership and breeding of race horses. He advocated and advanced his own career in the furniture industry. He taught in-store retail sales and training seminars for stores such as Wolf Furniture Co., Gimbels, Reliable Stores, Hahn Furniture, Macy's and Saks of New York. He was founder and President of New Creations, Inc., an upholstery factory in Ecru, Mississippi and Vice President of Sealy of Canada. He had a successful career in the furniture design industry doing what he loved and with passion. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to WoundedWarriorProject.org. Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., Chesterfield, Va. 23832, has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial service date to be determined. Please check website: Bennett ChesterfieldView online memorial
