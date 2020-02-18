MOORE, Sandra Jean Crawford, 54, of Gloucester, formerly of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel E. Crawford Sr.; brother, Daniel E. Crawford Jr.; and sister, Beverly Ann Cottingham. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Moore Sr.; daughter, Dawn Moore; son, Jeffrey Moore Jr.; mother, Barbara A. Crawford; four grandchildren, Blake, Lacee, Alexis and Zoee; numerous nieces and nephews. Sandra worked as a nurse at Williamsburg Landing. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, February 20. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
