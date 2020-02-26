MOORE, Suzanne Elizabeth, age 59, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Suzanne was born January 24, 1961, in Lynchburg, to George W. Moore and Joan Moore. Full of love, she showered her family and friends with affection. Although she lived a life with many disabilities, she was a light to everyone around her. She could be mischievous and playful, affectionately referring to her two brothers as Ho (George) and Baby Ben. Roller coasters, swimming and country music - especially Johnny Cash - were a few of her favorite activities. She enjoyed sharing meals with her family and was especially fond of her nieces and nephews. Suzanne is survived by her loving and devoted mother, Joan; and her brothers, George and Ben as well as their extended families. Her father, George Jr., preceded her in death. A memorial service celebrating Suzanne's life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. Visitation will start at 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. Online condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
