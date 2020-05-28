MORAN, Elder Myra Dale Jefferson, 59, of Glen Allen, departed this life May 21, 2020. She was the daughter of Leroy Jefferson Sr. and the late Lois Brown Jefferson. Myra was a 1978 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. She also attended Virginia Commonwealth University. Myra retired from the City of Richmond, Department of Public Works, after 20 years of service. In addition to her mother preceding her in death, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Loretta Moody; nephew, Matthias "Shang" Washington; father-in-law, Adolphus Moran Jr.; and three brothers-in-law, Joe Moody, Adolphus Moran III and Oneal Moran. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 38 years, Deacon Irving Preston Moran; father, Deacon Leroy Jefferson Sr. (Sara); twin sister, Myrna G. Washington; brother, Elder Leroy Jefferson Jr. (Angela M.); goddaughter, Chloe "Nikki" Jefferson; godson, Myles Moody; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; mother-in-law, Jeannette Moran; two brothers-in-law, Leo (Geronimo) and Allen (Teressa) Moran; three sisters-in-law, Vivian (Marvin) Eason, Sylvia Vincent and Shelia (Bennye) Bridgeforth; other relatives and many friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Scott's Chapel. Pastor Steven M. Hawley officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
