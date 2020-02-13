MORAN, William J. Sports fans and Raisin Bran lovers, let's celebrate the life of William Joseph Moran Jr. Bill was born on June 14, 1945, and in 74 years, never met a stranger. He told stories of the Navy, 42 years of work at Bell Telephone and Verizon, being an Elder of New Harvest Church and love of Christ and family, especially his beloved Debbie. Bill's next chapter started February 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Loving family members include wife, Debbie Moran of Powhatan, Va.; sister, Esther (Bob) Cooper of Conn.; son, Andy Moran of Philadelphia, Pa.; daughter, Kristen (Todd) Pelton of Elizabeth City, N.C.; and bonus-daughters, Jen (Scott) Person of Hesston, Kan. and Wendy (Joel) Schofer of Chesapeake, Va.; and seven adoring grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16, at 3 p.m. at New Harvest Church, Powhatan, Va. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM MORAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.