MORGAN, CLARENCE JR.

MORGAN, Clarence E. Jr., 62, of Richmond, died June 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence E. Morgan Sr. Surviving are his wife, Denetris L. Morgan; mother, Ida S. Morgan; two sons, Edward C. and Tygerae D. Morgan; stepson, Calvin Wall Sr.; grandson, Edward Z. Morgan; two stepgrandsons, Calvin Wall Jr. and Syncere Revels; two brothers, Vincent (Patrice) and Dwayne Morgan; sister, Celestine Morgan; nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Gladys Wall; two sisters-in-law, brother-in-law; devoted friend, Harvey Pullem; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Private funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

