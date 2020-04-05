MORGAN, DONALD

MORGAN, Donald Ray, 81, passed peacefully on March 30, 2020, in Chesterfield, Va. Mr. Morgan was born on October 27, 1938, in Richmond, Va., to John and Annie Gussie (Maynor) Morgan. He was raised in the Richmond area and spent many summers with relatives in Pembroke, N.C. and Charles City County, Va. He graduated from Shenandoah Valley Academy in New Market, Va. Then he attended Washington Missionary College in Takoma Park, Md., for a year. He was a member of the Free Masons, Chester lodge #94. He enjoyed golfing with friends and spending time with his family. Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife, Grace Morgan; brother, John Morgan Jr. and John's wife, Aurelia; five children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was laid to rest on April 2, 2020, at Duck Run Natural Cemetery in Penn Laird, Va., near Massanutten, Va. Plans for a memorial service in October 2020 and will be held in Chesterfield, Va.

