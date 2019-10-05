MORGAN, Florence Elizabeth, 83, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born in Richmond, Va., she was the daughter of the late Luther and Bessie Thacker; and was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Howard Aubrey Morgan; a daughter, Gayle Field; and a grandson, Matt Campbell. She is survived by two sons, Butch Morgan (Robin) and Jerry Morgan (Lisa); a daughter, Wendy Morgan; seven grandchildren, Brian Morgan, Cliff Morgan, T.J. Morgan, Taylor Ross, Cameron Fulghum, Miranda Morgan and Jessie Sosa; and several great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial