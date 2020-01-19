MORGAN, Keron C., 26, of Henrico, departed this life on January 15, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Markesha Morgan; father, George Morgan; brother, GaJuan Morgan; grandmother, Stella Charity (Mike); grandfather, Calvin Winston; grandmother, Rev. Brenda Morgan-Sledge; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., with the family receiving friends 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church, 2811 Fendall Ave. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
