MORGAN, Virginia "Ginger" Hodnett, 83, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse A. Morgan and Virginia H. Morgan. She is survived by her brothers, Jesse A. Morgan Jr. (Edna), James W. Morgan (Martha Ann) and Thomas R. Morgan (Mary); nieces, Sara V. Morgan (JD) and Elizabeth R. Morgan (Chris); nephews, James W. Morgan Jr. (Pam), Matthew L. Morgan (Melissa), W. Christopher Morgan (Melanie), Benjamin R. Morgan (Whitney), Jesse S. Morgan (Rachel); and seven great-nieces and nephews. Ginger was a science teacher for 25 years. She also worked for Dankos Enterprises and cared for her parents in their final years. She enjoyed fishing with her nieces and nephews. She was a member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church and loved participating in Bible study classes with other church members. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the compassion and help given by the staff of Capital Caring Hospice. A private graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery in Altavista, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grove Avenue Baptist Church.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Thousands of Liberty students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
UPDATE: Northam says state will be fighting COVID-19 for 'two to three months and perhaps even longer'
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery