MORING, Margaret Ann Clarke, 83, of Richmond, died January 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Clarke and Margaret Elizabeth Brady Clarke; and husband, John Frederick Moring. She is survived by her sister, Jane Clarke Turner (Thomas R. Turner); brother, William G. Clarke (Cathy W. Clarke); daughters, Martha Moring Moran and Elizabeth Moring Mangum (Robin C. Mangum Jr.); sons, John Scott Moring (Holly P. Moring) and Lee Frederick Moring (Abbey L. Moring); grandchildren, Leah Solita Mangum, Ann Page Mangum, Stephen Clarke Moran, Margaret Delia Moran, Macon Lyerly Moring, Frederick Jones Moring, Eliza Jane Moring; three nieces and one nephew. Margaret was born and raised in Richmond and lived in the Commonwealth for most of her life. She was a 1954 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and attended Mary Baldwin College, where she was a Russell Scholar. In 1959, she married Fred Moring, also a TJ graduate, and moved to Alexandria, where they lived for 42 years. In 2001, they moved to White Stone on Virginia's Northern Neck. In 2013, she moved to Westminster Canterbury Richmond. A devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother of four and grandmother of seven, she was a lifelong active member of the Episcopal Church. She was an accomplished photographer and enjoyed a passion for gardening and arranging flowers. She served as an officer and active member of the Garden Club of Virginia and was a member of the flower team at Westminster Canterbury Richmond. A memorial ceremony will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23238, where the family will receive friends immediately following ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shrine Mont Conference Center, 217 Shrine Mont Cir., Orkney Springs, Va. 22845 or Autism Speaks, 9200 Olive Blvd., Suite 202, St. Louis, Mo. 63132.View online memorial
