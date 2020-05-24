MORING, Margaret "Macon," 85, Saluda, formerly of Richmond, peacefully departed this life on May 21, 2020. She was born August 21, 1934, in Farmville, Va., and was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and Westhampton College in Richmond. In the early 1970s, she established and managed a pre-school program at Laurel Presbyterian Church in the Richmond area. Her love of working with children and early childhood development remained a passion throughout her life. She also had a great love of art, dance, music and working with plants and flowers. Survivors include two sons, Donald S. Horton (Kim) and David H. Horton (Kathy); daughter, Martha M. Owens (Richard); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Scott and Margaret Moring; brother, Frederick Moring; and grandson, Richard C. Horton. There will be a private memorial gathering of her immediate family.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …