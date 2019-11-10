MORISSETTE, Linda Gale Barlow, 66, of Charles City, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Morissette; and parents, John and Suella Barlow. Linda is survived by her stepchildren, Danny and Carrie; caregiver and devoted sister, Juanita Race (Darry); sisters, Patty Strohecker (Eric), Brenda Testerman (Earl), Patricia Foster, Virgie Hubbard (Glen); brothers, Donald Barlow (Lana), John "Buzzy" Barlow; three loving grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Linda enjoyed tending to her home and doing outdoor yardwork. The immediate family will have a private memorial followed by cremation. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial