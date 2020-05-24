MORLEY, Helen Stemock, 87, passed away peacefully at her Richmond home, May 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert E. Morley; and her sister, Martha Ann Walters (Robert) of Madison, Wis.; her children, Timothy Robert Morley (Rebekah), Mary Margaret "Meg" Groat (Gary), Peter "Kevin" Morley (Susan), Kathleen Dailey St. John and Robert Emmett Morley Jr. (Jill); grandchildren, Kelly, Danny and Patrick Morley; Ryan, Kevin, Michael and Amy Groat; Kieran and Caroline Morley; Matthew Dailey, Kathryn Dailey and Tyler St. John; and Robert E. Morley III, Mary Proietti, Thomas, Sun Mor (David), John and Eileen Morley. Helen was born in Buffington, New Salem, Pa., grew up in Uniontown, Pa., and was one of nine children. She was widely known as "Candy Nana" by her grandchildren and hundreds of children who received countless sweets from her cornucopia-like purse. She enjoyed making food from her Slovakian background, such as halupki and kolachi. Helen also enjoyed traveling, especially to visit dear friends in Genoa, Italy whom she met while on a Friendship Force trip to Genoa in 1978. Helen traveled to western Ukraine in 1992 with Bob and Kevin to visit the hometown of her parents and made many other journeys to Europe with husband, Bob. While raising five boisterous children, she pursued her dream, becoming an LPN at age 45, then worked as a nurse at Retreat Hospital, then as a private nurse. Helen loved gatherings of friends and family, with whom she shared food, gifts and wisdom. She loved hosting Easter egg hunts for her grandchildren and "adopted" grandchildren. She enjoyed hosting Bunco game gatherings with her dear friends. Mom died on 5/18 and had 5 children and 18 grandchildren. Because of Coronavirus concerns, the family had a private viewing at Bliley's-Central and will have a private mass at St. Edward's Church, where Helen will be laid to rest in the church's columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Edward's organ fund in the Praise God in His Temple project. The family would like to thank the Eucharistic ministers of St. Edward's who brought comfort and cheer to Helen every Sunday and to her friends who gave love and support.View online memorial
