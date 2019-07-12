MORMAN, KEVIN SR.

MORMAN, Mr. Kevin Lorenzo Sr., 45, of Goochland, Va., peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Kinney and Sim Daniels; and his infant son, Kevin Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Myleeka and Kevin III; his loving and devoted fiancee, Shantell Johnson; his loving sisters, Doris Dabney (Al), Janice Anderson (Kenny), Gail Kitt (Terry); one loving brother, Donnell Morman; and a beloved host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va., where the family will receive friends on July 12, 2019 (tonight), from 6 to 7 p.m. Homegoing services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Emmaus Baptist Church, 2104 Sandy Hook Rd., Goochland, Va. Eulogist, Rev. Tommy Fleming. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial