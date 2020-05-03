MORRELL, Leonard J. Jr., 72, of Richmond, passed into eternal peace on April 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Leonard Joseph Morrell Sr. and Mary Lucille Seward Morrell; and is survived by his brother, Stephen O. Morrell; niece, Kelley E. Morrell-Stolzar; and many dear relatives and friends. Lennie lived his life as a devout Catholic. He attended first through eighth grades at St. Elizabeth Parochial School, high school at St. Patrick's and St. John Vianney Seminary and college and theology school at St. Mary's Seminary and University. Lennie's service to the Catholic community included being President of Legion of Mary, member of the choir at St. Peter's Catholic Church, lector at St. Benedict's Catholic Church and member of the maintenance staff at Church of the Redeemer. Leonard was a gift from God and will be eternally remembered for honoring and glorifying Him with the gifts he was given. Due to current circumstances, a private ceremony and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020. To join us via livestream, please go to www/blileys.com/obituaries for the link and to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Legion of Mary c/o Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road, Henrico, Va.View online memorial
Service information
May 7
Funeral Service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Livestream
.
., . .
.
., . .
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery