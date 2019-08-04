MORREY, Anne "Annie" Ryder, 87, of Richmond, Va., died peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Florence Morrey; and sister, Roberta Carreras. She is survived by her five nieces, Patricia Anne George (Michael), Lisa Cox (Carrol), Eileen Traveline, Alison Carreras and Karen Bonner (Mike); five great-nieces, Erica, Hillary and Claire Traveline and Amie and Leslie Bonner; one great-nephew, Paul Bonner; and in-laws, Fred and Mary Carreras. Annie was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, where she played the organ and was often a lector. She graduated from School of Denistry at The University of Pennsylvania in 1951 and was a dental hygienist for over 50 years. Anne was a voracious reader and enjoyed listening to classical music. For many years, Annie volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels, and later volunteered at Commonwealth Catholic Charities. Her greatest joy was spending time with her nieces, great-nieces and great-nephew. The family will receive friends 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Catholic Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Dr., North Chesterfield, Va. 23236, where a Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 3 p.m. A private interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Commonwealth Catholic Charities, 1601 Rolling Hills Dr., Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial