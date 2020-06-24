MORRIS, Ardeller, age 71, of Richmond, departed this life June 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by one son, William Morris. She is survived by two daughters, Connie Robinson and Maureen Robinson; one son, Richard Robinson; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one sister, four brothers, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, Thursday, at 4 p.m. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The governor's guidance on attendance will apply.View online memorial
