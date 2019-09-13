MORRIS, Barbara Ann, nee' Purdy, departed this life on September 8, 2019, at The Hermitage in Richmond, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on July 4, 1928, in New York, to Alan and Kathryn Purdy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother, Alan Purdy; her son, Scott T. Morris; and her beloved husband of 68 years, Lt. Colonel Elliott Theodore "Ted" Morris. She is survived by her sister, Jeannette Strunk of Raleigh; brothers, Kenneth Purdy of New Hampshire and Palm Beach and Theodore Purdy of New Jersey; daughter, Jacqueline Morris Haberle and husband, Joseph, of York, Pa.; son, Kenneth R. Morris and wife, Karen, of Richmond; daughter, MacKay Morris Boyer and husband, Eric, of Richmond; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. At the young age of 19, Barbara had her first date with Ted, a dashing Marine who had just returned from overseas, having served in World War II and the Chinese Civil War. After just six weeks, the couple married and began their wonderful life together. Barbara was a stay-at-home mom who raised her four children over 35 years. She relished her role as wife of a military officer. Barbara was also an active community volunteer. While residing in New York, Barbara was twice Regent of the Anna Smith Strong Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Setauket, N.Y.) and was an active volunteer at her church and the local hospital. In 1983, Barbara and Ted moved to Gloucester, Virginia, where they quickly became entrenched in the community. Barbara was twice Regent of the Comte de Grasse Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Yorktown), was President of the Gloucester Woman's Club, and was an active volunteer at Walter Reed Hospital and with the Ware River Circle of the King's Daughters. After her children were grown, Barbara applied for a job at Colonial Williamsburg and soon became one of their most popular historical interpreters, a job she absolutely loved. Barbara and Ted enjoyed time spent at the Mathews Yacht Club, where Barbara could be found several times a week playing Mahjong with the yacht club ladies. Burial at Abingdon Episcopal Church in Gloucester will be private. The family would like to thank the staff at The Hermitage for the loving care they provided for Barbara over the past three and a half years, particularly the staff on the McGuire Park memory care unit. Though she no longer had her memory, the staff treated Barbara with dignity and grace. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Barbara's memory be made to The Hermitage, 1600 Westwood Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227. Please designate for the Employee Christmas Fund.View online memorial