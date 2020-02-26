MORRIS, MARY

MORRIS, Mrs. Mary Lou Thacker, age 77, of Richmond, departed this life February 21, 2020. She is survived by two sons, Wilbert Thacker Sr. (Vanessa) and William Morris; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; one sister, Gladys Washington (Thomas); one niece, Silhoutte Powell; a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Rev. Sharon Broaddus officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Thursday.View online memorial
