MORRIS, Odie Jr., 81, of Henrico, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born to Odie Morris Sr. and Margaret C. Morris in Newport News, Va., on January 20, 1939, and grew up in Chase City, Va., working on the farm, driving school buses around dirt roads and developing a lifelong passion for fast cars. He was a graduate of Bluestone High School. He met the love of his life, Margaret Bowers, when he was a senior in high school. They went on dates in his Studabaker. His nickname was "Speedy" and once asked Margaret to take a speeding ticket for him for driving over 100 mph. She lost her license. They were married for 58 happy years. He is survived by his children, Earl (Mollie), Mike (Jennifer) and David (Shelly); grandchildren, Chris, Madeleine, Hunter, Ella, Chloe, Landon, Brayden and Hannah; and great-grandchild, RayLynn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. His surviving siblings are Eugene (Winnie), Henry (Sandy), Annette Hummer (Burt) and David (Connie). After marrying Margaret, the couple moved to New Jersey where he worked for Estes Trucking for several years, repairing trucks in downtown Manhattan. In 1969, he moved his family back to Virginia (Richmond) and along with his in-laws, Harold and Pauline Merten, opened Canterbury Texaco at the corner of Pump Road and Patterson Avenue. It was in operation for 48 years. He had a tremendous impact on all the young men that worked for him over the years. He patiently taught the value of hard, honest work and would stay late for customers when needed, using a firm handshake to seal a deal. He treated customers as friends and friends as family. He will be dearly missed by family and those he helped over the years. A public burial will be held for family and friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at Bennett Funeral Home.View online memorial
