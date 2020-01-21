MORRIS, Robert Thomas "Bob" Sr., passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 98, after a brief illness. A native of Scottsboro, Alabama, he was the son of the late Ernest and Beatrice Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Arline Davis Morris; daughter, Carol Morris Hostetter; and his three brothers, Bryce, Gene and Billy. A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he is survived by his children, Sharon M. White (Allen), Robert T. Morris Jr. (Lori), Richard Keith Morris (Vicki), Cindy M. Hodge (Jeff), Lori M. Moore (Dean), Glenn Hostetter (son-in-law); grandchildren, Chris White (Jenna), Emily Hostetter, Benjamin Hostetter, Kelsey M. Bowden (Randy), Meredith Morris, Brian Morris, Erika Morris, Tori Morris, Nolan Hodge, Hannah H. Mueller, (Matt), Callie Hodge, Arlie Beville (Adam) and Tyler Moore; and great-grandchildren, Tripp Bowden, Jack Bowden and Hailey Beville. A special thanks to Hospice of Virginia for overseeing his care and his longtime housekeeper, Daisy Grey. The family also would like to thank Debra Nicholson, Peggy Branch and Laurie Stith for their assistance during the past three weeks. Our father, to whom we lovingly referred to as "The Boss," was a born mechanic. He acquired his knowledge of refrigeration equipment at an early age while working at the family-owned ice plant. After his parents sold the ice plant, he began working after school at the local Ford dealership and thus began his lifelong interest in automobile mechanics. After moving to Emporia, Virginia in 1949, he began Morris Refrigeration, from which he retired at the age of 93 and was a lifetime member of the American Society of Heating, Air Conditioning - Refrigeration Engineers. He was responsible for introducing air conditioning in its early years to many of the Emporia merchants and residents. Even at the age of 98, his mental alertness and physical stamina were amazing to all who knew him. In addition to restoring antique automobiles, he was an avid reader and a wonderful source of wisdom and knowledge to his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by many. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Echols Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Echols Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Ricky Hurst and Rev. Charles Moore officiating. Following the service, the family will have a reception at Mr. Morris's residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Main Street Baptist Church or any charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to www.echolsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
