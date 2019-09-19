MORRIS, Sophie M. nee Mazur, age 94, died September 17, 2019, in Wilmington, N.C., at the Davis Health Community after a brief illness. She was born and grew up on the family farm in Castle Hayne, N.C. She lived in several states throughout her life, however, she spent the majority of her married life as a longtime resident of Richmond, Va. She was the beloved wife of the late William B. Morris and devoted mother of the late Thomas Jefferson "Jeff" Morris. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Thomas and Bertha (nee Mrozowski) Mazur; her late brothers, Jacob Mazur, Stanley Mazur, Anthony (late Gene) Mazur and Andrew (late Margaret) Mazur; as well as her late sisters, Mary (late Walter) Bilski, Veronica (late Louis) Soccio, Elizabeth (late Andrew) Sondey and Helen (late Joseph) Cisek. Left to honor Aunt Sophie and remember her love are many nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude is given to Andrew E. Sondey (nephew) and Peggy Coulson (niece), who had taken excellent loving care and attentiveness to Sophie over the past few years. The family will greet family, friends and others at the visitation, which will be held in the chapel of St. Mary Catholic Church at 9505 Gayton Road, Richmond, Va., Friday, September 20, 2019, 12 to 1 p.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sophie's name to St. Mary Catholic Church.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
City of Richmond Airbnb hosts made a combined $3.8M this summer - even though they're still illegal to operate in the city
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Charlottesville judge says Confederate statues cannot be removed, will award attorneys fees
-
While Spanberger urged civility, a campaign associate was profanely attacking Republicans on Twitter
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial- Two side by side spaces for sale, valued at $2995 ea. $2000 ea. I will pay 1/…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 plots side by side with vaults and marker, Field of Honor. Bo…
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com