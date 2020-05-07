MORRIS, TERESA

MORRIS, Ms. Teresa, age 55, of Richmond, departed this life April 24, 2020. She is survived by two children, Asia and Aaron Morris; three grandsons, Derrick A. Kenney, Tarrell Peoples Jr. and Aaeon Morris Jr.; her mother, Jonetta Williams; one sister, Rollett Slaughter; three brothers, Jeff, Tyree (Shantae) and Ronnie Morris; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Morris can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral services are private.View online memorial
