MORRIS, Wesley Ollin, 95, of Midlothian, born June 29, 1924, went to heaven on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Thelma Easter Morris; parents, Wesley "Ned" and Hazel Morris; brothers, Rodney, Gene and Sterling; and sister, Alease Thomas. He is survived by his sister, Shirley Townsend; and children, Susan Sexton (Mike), Robyn Underwood (Jeff), Betsy Kaltsounis (Robert) and Ned Morris (Rosemary). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Ollin was born in Amelia County and grew up in Midlothian. He was a Navy Torpedoman, serving in the Mediterranean during WWII. After the war, he became an ornamental brick and stone mason who worked many years with well-known landscape architect Charles Gillette. Ollin and Thelma traveled extensively in their RV. One of his proudest accomplishments was helping to develop Avion Palms Resort in Bowling Green, Florida, where they wintered for 30 years. They were active members at Epworth United Methodist Church in Amelia and later at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church in Midlothian. The family will receive visitors at Woody Funeral Home on Huguenot Road, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. The service will be Saturday, 2 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah in Midlothian, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Richmond. A private interment in the Amelia Veterans Cemetery will be at a later date.