MORRISON, Annona "Toots" Jane, 85, went to her Heavenly home on June 9, 2020. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her and ultimately gave her peace. Annona was born to the late Harry and Gwendolyn Rugh, in Westmoreland County, Pa., on July 31, 1934. In 1952, Annona married Grady Morrison Jr. and they spent 44 years together before Grady went home to be with the Lord. They were blessed with a large and loving family and together they raised six children and eventually had 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Annona is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. Annona was preceded in death by her husband, Grady; daughter, Trudy, sons, Grady III and Ronald; two grandchildren and six siblings. She is survived by her children, Alice, Lucinda, Roger and Sharon; siblings, Ken and Gladys; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and all of her church family at Victory Tabernacle Church of God. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 15, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newby's Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23832. The family appreciates prayers and condolences but ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Massy Cancer Center or The Kidney Foundation.View online memorial
