MORRISON, Celestine A., departed this life July 14, 2019. She is survived by five sons and two daughters, Cynthia Mayo, Abdul, Jewel Faison, Wayne of Nevada, Glenn, Kevin and devoted Kenneth; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Thelma Branch and Carolyn Arrington of New Jersey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 4 to 5 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019, at 12 noon. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial