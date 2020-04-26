MORRISON, Deborah Rosanna, 67, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Raleigh, N.C. and Queens and Brooklyn, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, John Wilson; aunt, Elbers Pierce; and sister, Jacqueline Muse. She is survived by her son, Shawn Morrison (Erica); two grandsons, Manning and Caleb; mother, Sheila Wilson; sister, Theresa Wilson; brother, Michael Wilson; nieces, Crystal Davis (Derric) and Nicole Muse-Dennis; special cousin, Leslie Weeks (Sam); and a host of family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be livestreamed on Sunday, May 3, at 2 p.m. To join us, please go to https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9101585. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Deborah Morrison, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 3
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 3, 2020
3:00PM
.
.
., . .
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags