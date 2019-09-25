MORRISON, Peggy Ann, age 83, of Jetersville, passed away on September 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband, John Lloyd Morrison; daughter, Rachel (Chuck) Lane of Jetersville; son, Billy Morrison (Ginger) of Jetersville; brothers, Herbert (Betty) Warner of Jetersville and Willard Warner of New York; sister, Frances Blackwell of Richmond; grandchildren, Jordan Combs, Jessica (Ryan) Kurtyka, Casey (Chad) Worrell, Nikki Morrison and C.J. Morrison; great-grandchildren, Saphira, Kayden, Paisley and Hadley. She was predeceased by her son, Johnny Morrison. A chapel service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, at Amelia Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m., and burial will follow in Crewe Cemetery. The family will then return to Amelia Baptist for a meal and fellowship.View online memorial